Hair Care Tips: उम्र से पहले बाल हो गए हैं सफेद,इन तरीकों से दिक्कत होगी दूर
topStories1hindi1727102
Hindi Newsवेलनेस

Hair Care Tips: उम्र से पहले बाल हो गए हैं सफेद,इन तरीकों से दिक्कत होगी दूर

 Black Hair Naturally:  बालों का सफेद होना एक आम बात है लेकिन उम्र से पहले बालों का सफेद होना एक दिक्कत है. ऐसे में आपको अपने बालों पर ध्यान देना चाहिए. 

Written By  Jagrati Singh|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 05:38 PM IST

Trending Photos

Hair Care Tips: उम्र से पहले बाल हो गए हैं सफेद,इन तरीकों से दिक्कत होगी दूर

Hair To Black Hair Naturally:  बालों का सफेद होना एक आम बात है लेकिन उम्र से पहले बालों का सफेद होना एक दिक्कत है. ऐसे में आपको अपने बालों पर ध्यान देना चाहिए. वहीं अगर आप भी कम उम्र में ही बालों के सफेद होने से परेशान हैं तो परेशान होने की जरूरत नहीं है क्योंकि हम यहां आपको बताएंगे कि आप किन तरीकों से बालों काला कर सकते हैं?

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
breaking news
Daily News Brief: लखनऊ के इकाना स्टेडियम में बड़ा हादसा, 2 लोगों ने गंवाई जान
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Manipur violence
दवाओं की कमी, कीमतों में भारी उछाल, हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर में लोगों का जीना मुहाल
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
Arshad Warsi
पहली बार नजर आईं मुन्नाभाई MBBS के 'सर्किट' की बेटी जेने, रातों-रात बनीं नेशनल क्रश
Akshara Singh
अक्षय कुमार और कंगना रनौत के बाद भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस अक्षरा सिंह पहुंचीं केदारनाथ