Benefits Of Laughing: हंसने से इम्यूनिटी होती है मजबूत, शरीर को इन बीमारियों से मिलता है छुटकारा

Benefits Of Laughter: ये तो आप भी जानते हैं कि हंसना शरीर के लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद होता है. हम यहां आपको बताएंगे कि आप कि हंसने के क्या-क्या फायदे होते हैं?

Written By  Jagrati Singh|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 06:11 PM IST

Health Benefits Of Laughter: ये तो आप भी जानते हैं कि हंसना शरीर के लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद होता है.लेकिन क्या आपको पता है कि अगर आप हंसते हैं तो तनाव कम होता है और बॉडी में एंडोर्फिन रिलीज होता है.इससे आप खुद को खुश महसूस करते हैं. वहीं इससे आपको हार्ट अटैक और स्ट्रोक का जोखिम कम हो जाता है. वहीं बता दें जोर-जोर से हंसने से आपके फेफड़े भी मजबूत होते हैं. जिससे आपकी इम्यूनिटी भी मजबूत होती है.चलिए हम यहां आपको बताएंगे कि आप कि हंसने के क्या-क्या फायदे होते हैं?

