Summer Drink: गर्मियों में इन ड्रिंक्स का न करें सेवन, जाना पड़ सकता है हॉस्पिटल
topStories1hindi1712656
Hindi Newsवेलनेस

Summer Drink: गर्मियों में इन ड्रिंक्स का न करें सेवन, जाना पड़ सकता है हॉस्पिटल

Drinks Homemade: गर्मियां आते ही लोग ठंडा पानी पीना शुरू कर देते हैं. ऐसे में अगर आप भी रोजाना ड्रिंक्स का सेवन करते हैं जो जरा सावधान हो जाएं. क्योंकि ये आपको नुकसान भी पहुंचा सकती हैं.

Written By  Jagrati Singh|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 07:49 PM IST

Trending Photos

Summer Drink: गर्मियों में इन ड्रिंक्स का न करें सेवन, जाना पड़ सकता है हॉस्पिटल

Summer Drinks Homemade: गर्मियां आते ही लोग ठंडा पानी पीना शुरू कर देते हैं. ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि ड्रिंक आपकी बॉडी को हाइड्रेटेड रखती है. लेकिन कभी-कभी लोग कुछ ऐसी ड्रिंक का सेवन करने लगते हैं जो उनकी सेहत के लिए नुकसादायक होती हैं. ऐसे में अगर आप भी रोजाना ड्रिंक्स का सेवन करते हैं जो जरा सावधान हो जाएं. ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि हम यहां आपको बताएंगे कि वो कौन सी ड्रिंक्स हैं जिनका सेवन गर्मियों में नहीं करना चाहिए.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
Monalisa
'लगावे जब तू लिपस्टिक' गाने पर मोनालिसा ने जब हिलाई कमरिया, लट्टू हो गया ये एक्टर
Karishma Tanna
Scoop Trailer: अपराधी या पीड़ित...क्या है जागृति बनीं करिश्मा तन्ना?
7th Pay Commission
केंद्रीय कर्मचारी को मिलने वाली है बड़ी खुशखबरी, 31 मई की शाम को होगा बड़ा ऐलान
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Salman Khan
सलमान के घर शाहरुख-आमिर ने की पार्टी, आमिर को समझाया तो खूब की मस्ती भी!
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां
Anupamaa
Anupamaa: ट्विटर पर भड़के लोग, मेकर्स से हो गई ऐसी गलती शो के बायकॉट की उठी मांग
Bandar Aur Sanp Ka Video
शिकार के लिए बाहर निकला था Cobra लेकिन रास्ते में बंदर ने ले लिए मजे; देखें VIDEO