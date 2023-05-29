Black Salt: रोज सुबह गुनगुने पानी में मिलाकर पिएं काला नमक, इन समस्याओं से मिलेगा छुटकारा
topStories1hindi1716468
Hindi Newsवेलनेस

Black Salt: रोज सुबह गुनगुने पानी में मिलाकर पिएं काला नमक, इन समस्याओं से मिलेगा छुटकारा

Health Benefits Of Black Salt: काला नमक बॉडी के लिए फायदेमंद होता है.वहीं अगर आप काले नमक का सेवन सुबह गरम पानी के साथ करते हैं तो आपकी कई बीमारियां दूर होती हैं. 

Written By  Jagrati Singh|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 07:04 PM IST

Trending Photos

Black Salt: रोज सुबह गुनगुने पानी में मिलाकर पिएं काला नमक, इन समस्याओं से मिलेगा छुटकारा

Benefits Of Black Salt: काला नमक बॉडी के लिए फायदेमंद होता है. इसका सेवन करने से बॉडी की कई समस्याएं दूर होती हैं.काले नमक में कई तरह के पोषक तत्व पाए जाते हैं . वैसे तो काले नमक का सेवन लोग सलाद या रायते में करते हैं. ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि काला नमक खाने का स्वाद बढ़ाने का काम करता है.लेकिन क्या आपको पता है कि काला नमक आपकी कई समस्याओं को दूर करने का काम करता है.वहीं अगर आप काले नमक का सेवन सुबह गरम पानी के साथ करते हैं तो आपकी कई बीमारियां दूर होती हैं. चलिए हम आपको बताएंगे कि काले नमक का पानी पीने से क्या फायदे मिलते हैं?

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Ram Charan
Ram Charan ने शेयर की The India House की पहली झलक, ये साउथ स्टार निभा रहा लीड रोल
Pension Scheme
Pension पर आया अहम अपडेट, मोदी सरकार से की गई अहम मांग, आगे क्या होगा?
Nora Fatehi
Nora ने पहन लिया कुछ ऐसा चलना हुआ मुश्किल, पहनावे और चाल दोनों का उड़ा मजाक!
MTV Roadies
MTV Roadies Promo: गुस्से में गौतम, रिया ने प्रिंस को दी चेतावनी, भिड़े गैंग लीडर!
Partner
पार्टनर आपसे छिपकर करने लगा है काम? स्ट्रॉन्ग रिश्ते के लिए अपनाएं ये 3 बातें
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Ayesha Singh
फेमस होते ही इस एक्ट्रेस के बढ़े भाव, टॉप एक्टर संग एक झटके में ठुकराया शो!
sexual relation
क्या आप भी शारीरिक संबंध बनाने के बाद हो जाते हैं भावुक? जानें क्यों होता है ऐसा...
Vastu Tips For Plants
घर में लगा लें मां लक्ष्मी का प्रिय पौधा, घर में होगा सुख-शांति और समृद्धि का वास
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS: बेटी और नातिन के साथ शो में पहुंचे Kabir Bedi, कपिल की ऐसे कर दी बोलती बंद
Vajrasana
खाना खाकर थोड़ी देर इस मुद्रा में बैठें...एसिडिटी और गैस की नहीं होगी प्रॉब्लम