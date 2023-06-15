Apple Juice: खाली पेट पिएं ये खास जूस, वजन होगा कम और सेहत को मिलते हैं बड़े लाभ
topStories1hindi1739445
Hindi Newsवेलनेस

Apple Juice: खाली पेट पिएं ये खास जूस, वजन होगा कम और सेहत को मिलते हैं बड़े लाभ

 Apple Juice: बॉडी को हेल्दी और फिट रखने के लिए फलों का सेवन करना बहुत जरूरी है.ऐसे में आपको फिट रहने के लिए सेब का जूस पीना चाहिए.  हम यहां आपको बताएंगे कि खाली पेट सेब का जूस पीने के क्या लाभ होते हैं?
 

Written By  Jagrati Singh|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 08:18 PM IST

Trending Photos

Apple Juice: खाली पेट पिएं ये खास जूस, वजन होगा कम और सेहत को मिलते हैं बड़े लाभ

 Benefits Of Apple Juice: बॉडी को हेल्दी और फिट रखने के लिए फलों का सेवन करना बहुत जरूरी है. वहीं सेब सेहत के लिए बहुत फायदेमंद होता है.  सेब में मौजूद विटामिन्स और मिनरल्स (Vitamins and Minerals) शरीर को बीमारियों से बचाने का काम करता है. ऐसे में आपको पता होना चाहिए कि सेब का सेवन कब करना चाहिए. चलिए हम यहां आपको बताएंगे कि खाली पेट सेब का जूस पीने के क्या लाभ होते हैं?
सुबह खाली पेट सेब का जूस पीने के फायदे-
आंखों के लिए फायदेमंद-

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
Pakistan
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे PAK की मंत्री ने कहा,‘फिलहाल भारत के साथ व्यापार संभव नहीं'
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
Pakistan
पाकिस्तान में आज सिंध से टकराएगा चक्रवात बिपरजॉय, 66,000 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट
Powered by Tomorrow.io
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates:हिंदुस्तान मुर्दाबाद सुनकर हैंडपंप क्या, मैं तो Sunny Deol से बिल्डिंग उखड़वा देता...सुनिए किसने बोली ये बात
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 14 June 2023
Neelam Giri
भोजपुरी की इस एक्ट्रेस ने इंटरनेट पर मचाया तहलका, देखें वायरल फोटो
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2 कंटेस्टेंट्स की ये है फाइनल लिस्ट! दो नाम विवादों में ज्यादा फंसे
dino morea
एयरपोर्ट पर फोटो खींच रहे पैपराजी से Dino Morea को मांगनी पड़ गई मदद!