Swollen Feet: पैरौं की सूजन से हैं परेशान? अपनाएं ये आसान से तरीके
Swollen Feet: पैरौं की सूजन से हैं परेशान? अपनाएं ये आसान से तरीके

Leg Swelling Treatmentइन दिनों में ज्यादातर लोग पैरों में सूजन की समस्या से परेशान रहते हैं. हम यहां आपको बताएंगे कि पैरों में सूजन आने के क्या-क्या कारण हो सकते हैं और इसके क्या बचाव होते हैं.

Written By  Jagrati Singh|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 04:14 PM IST

Swollen Feet: पैरौं की सूजन से हैं परेशान? अपनाएं ये आसान से तरीके

Swelling Of Feet: गर्मी के मौसम में हमारी बॉडी आपके लिए कई तरह की समस्याओं को साथ में लाती है. वहीं इन दिनों में ज्यादातर लोग पैरों में सूजन की समस्या से परेशान रहते हैं.इसकी वजह से बॉडी में मौजूद फ्लूड,पैरों के टिशू में जाकर जमा हो जाता है. ऐसे में अगर आप भी पैरों में सूजन की समस्या से परेशान रहते हैं तो आपको परेशान होने की जरूरत नहीं है क्योंकि हम यहां आपको बताएंगे कि पैरों में सूजन आने के क्या-क्या कारण हो सकते हैं और इसके क्या बचाव होते हैं.

