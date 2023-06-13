Summer Special: तपती धूप में शरीर को ठंडक प्रदान करता है गुलकंद, जानिए इसके फायदे
Summer Special: तपती धूप में शरीर को ठंडक प्रदान करता है गुलकंद, जानिए इसके फायदे

Cooking Tips: आज हम आपके लिए घर पर गुलकंद बनाने की रेसिपी लेकर आए हैं. अगर आप गर्मियों में गुलकंद का सेवन करते हैं तो इससे आपके शरीर को ठंडक और एनर्जी प्रदान होती है. इसको आप रेगुलर जैम के स्थान पर का सकते हैं, तो चलिए जानते हैं घर पर गुलकंद कैसे बनाएं.

Jun 13, 2023

How To Make Gulkand: गुलकंद गुलाब की मदद से बनाया जाता है जोकि स्वादिष्ट होने के साथ-साथ सेहतमंद भी होता है. ऐसे में आज हम आपके लिए घर पर गुलकंद बनाने की रेसिपी लेकर आए हैं. गुलकंद को गुलाब की पंखुड़ियों और चीनी की मदद से तैयार किया जाता है. कई लोग गुलकंद को गुलाब का जैम भी बोलते हैं. अगर आप गर्मियों में गुलकंद का सेवन करते हैं तो इससे आपके शरीर को ठंडक और एनर्जी प्रदान होती है. इसको आप रेगुलर जैम के स्थान पर का सकते हैं. इसके अलावा गुलकंद एक बेहतरीन माउथ फ्रेशनर की तरह भी काम करता है, तो चलिए जानते हैं (How To Make Gulkand) घर पर गुलकंद कैसे बनाएं.....

