Male Health Tips: पुरुष इन चीजों से फौरन बना लें दूरी, पड़ जाएंगे लेने के देने
Male Health Tips: पुरुष इन चीजों से फौरन बना लें दूरी, पड़ जाएंगे लेने के देने

Male Fertility:  पुरुष आजकल इनफर्टिलिटी की समस्या से जूझ रहे हैं.वहीं कुछ फूड्स ऐसे भी होते हैं जिनका सेवन करने से पुरुषों की सेहत को नुकसान पहुंच सकता है.

Written By  Jagrati Singh|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 09:20 PM IST

Male Fertility Foods To Avoid:  पुरुष आजकल इनफर्टिलिटी की समस्या से जूझ रहे हैं.वहीं कुछ फूड्स ऐसे भी होते हैं जिनका सेवन करने से पुरुषों की सेहत को नुकसान पहुंच सकता है. जी हां गलत फूड्स के सेवन से इंफर्टिलिटी की समस्या बढ़ सकती है.ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि गलत खानपान आपकी बॉडी को सीधा प्रभावित करता है. हेल्दी फूड्स का सेवन करने से पुरुष फर्टिलिटी बढ़ाने के साथ बॉडी को भी लंबे समय तक हेल्दी रख सकते हैं.ऐसे में हम यहां आपको बताएंगे कि पुरुष को किन चीजों का सेवन नहीं करना चाहिए?

