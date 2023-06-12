Tulsi Benefits: अगर पाचन में लाना है सुधार, तो आज ही नोट कर लें तुलसी के ये जबरदस्त फायदे
Tulsi Benefits: अगर पाचन में लाना है सुधार, तो आज ही नोट कर लें तुलसी के ये जबरदस्त फायदे

Benefits Of Tulsi: तुलसी का भारतीय संस्कृति में बहुत महत्व है. तुलसी का पौधा लगभग हर घर के आंगन में लगा होता है. लेकिन क्या आप इसके फायदों के बारे में जानते हैं. आइये जानें ये सेहत के लिए कितनी गुणकारी हो सकती है.

 

Written By  Nairitya Srivastava|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 02:02 AM IST

Tulsi Benefits: अगर पाचन में लाना है सुधार, तो आज ही नोट कर लें तुलसी के ये जबरदस्त फायदे

Tulsi For Health: आयुर्वेद में आपने हमेशा कई तरह की जड़ी-बूटियों और पेड़-पौधों का नाम सुना होगा. इसमें आपने तुलसी का नाम जरूर सुना होगा. तुलसी हमारी सेहत के लिए बहुत फायदेमंद होती है. सभी जड़ी-बूटियों में सिर्फ एक तुलसी ही है, जो औषधीय गुणों से भरपूर है. साथ ही इसका अपना धार्मिक महत्व भी है. भारत में लगभग हर घर में तुलसी का पौधा लगा होता है. घर के आंगन में तुलसी का पौधा लगाना और इसकी पूजा करना बेहद शुभ माना जाता है. लेकिन इसके धार्मिक महत्व के अलावा तुलसी के सेहत से जुड़े भी कई लाभ हैं. 

