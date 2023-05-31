Weight Loss: सुबह उठने के बाद पिएं इन बीजों का पानी, कभी नहीं होंगे मोटापे के शिकार
topStories1hindi1719456
Hindi Newsवेलनेस

Weight Loss: सुबह उठने के बाद पिएं इन बीजों का पानी, कभी नहीं होंगे मोटापे के शिकार

Weight Loss: वजन कम करने के लिए सीड्स खाने की सलाह दी जाती है. हम यहां आपको बताएंगे कि आप किन चीजों सेवन करके अपना वजन घटा सकते हैं?

Written By  Jagrati Singh|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 09:24 PM IST

Trending Photos

Weight Loss: सुबह उठने के बाद पिएं इन बीजों का पानी, कभी नहीं होंगे मोटापे के शिकार

Weight Loss Drink: मॉर्निंग रूटीन आपकी सेहत ही नहीं बल्कि आपके मूड के लिए अच्छा होता है. वहीं अगर आपको वजन कम करना है तो आपको मॉर्निंग रूटीन  जरूर फॉलो करना चाहिए. वहीं वजन कम करने के लिए सीड्स खाने की सलाह दी जाती है. वहीं आप भीगे हुए बीज और इनका पानी खाली पेट पीने से बॉडी को कई तरह के पोषक तत्व मिलते हैं. जो आपकी सेहत  को हेल्दी रखने का काम करते हैं.ऐसे में आप कुछ कुछ सीड्स का पानी पी सकते हैं. चलिए हम यहां आपको बताएंगे कि आप किन चीजों सेवन करके अपना वजन घटा सकते हैं?

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
Powered by Tomorrow.io
wtc final 2023
पहली बार टीम IND का हिस्सा बना ये खूंखार बल्लेबाज, WTC फाइनल के लिए शुरू की तैयारी
Uganda Anti Homosexuality Law
इस देश ने सबसे कठोर समलैंगिकता विरोधी कानून को दी मंजूरी, मौत की सजा तक का प्रावधान
Solar power
टीवी, पंखा और लाइट सब चलेगा दनादन, ये छोटू डिवाइस है बड़े काम की चीज
Petrol Diesel price
महीने के आखिरी दिन पेट्रोल-डीजल पर म‍िली खुशखबरी! जान‍िए क्‍या रहा आज का ताजा रेट
Monalisa
मरून साड़ी बदन पर लपेटकर ऐसे आईं ये भोजपुरी हसीना, डीपनेक के हो रहे चर्चे!