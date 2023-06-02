भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए हाथ पैर मार रहा 26/11 हमले का आरोपी राणा, US कोर्ट का खटखटाया दरवाजा
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए हाथ पैर मार रहा 26/11 हमले का आरोपी राणा, US कोर्ट का खटखटाया दरवाजा

26/11 Mumbai Attack: तहव्वुर हुसैन राणा पर 2008 के मुंबई आतंकवादी हमलों में शामिल होने का आरोप है, जिसे लेकर भारत में उसके खिलाफ मुकदमा चलाया जा रहा है. मुंबई आतंकवादी हमलों में छह अमेरिकी नागरिक सहित कुल 166 लोगों की जान गई थी.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए हाथ पैर मार रहा 26/11 हमले का आरोपी राणा, US कोर्ट का खटखटाया दरवाजा

Mumbai Attack 2008: पाकिस्तानी मूल का कनाडाई व्यवसायी तहव्वुर हुसैन राणा भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए कोशिशों में जुटा है. उसने अमेरिकी अदालत द्वारा हाल ही में पारित उस आदेश को चुनौती देते हुए बंदी प्रत्यक्षीकरण याचिका दायर की है, जिसके तहत उसके भारत प्रत्यर्पण का मार्ग प्रशस्त हुआ था.

