Girl Earning Million: कॉलेज छोड़कर लड़की ने अपनाई ऐसी ट्रिक, 6 महीने में कमा लिए 25 करोड़ रुपये
How to Become Rich: इनाया मकमिलन नाम की लड़की के पास न सिर्फ महंगी गाड़ियां हैं बल्कि उसने एक वीडियो भी बनाया है, जिसमें उसने बताया कि 6 महीने में उसने 3 मिलियन डॉलर से ज्यादा रकम कैसे कमा ली.  

Jun 09, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

Viral News: जरा सोचिए, अगर आप बीच में ही कॉलेज छोड़ दें तो क्या करेंगे. या तो कहीं नौकरी करेंगे या फिर बिजनेस खोलेंगे. लेकिन अगर हम बताएं कि एक लड़की कॉलेज ड्रॉपआउट करने के बाद आलीशान जिंदगी जी रही है और उसने 6 महीने में 3 मिलियन डॉलर से ज्यादा कमा लिए तो शायद आपको ताज्जुब होगा. लेकिन यह सच है.कमाल की बात है कि इस लड़की की उम्र महज 21 साल है और वह अमेरिका के सेंट लुइस की रहने वाली है. 

