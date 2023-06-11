Canada से डिपोर्ट होने के खतरे का समाना कर रहे भारतीय छात्रों को बड़ी राहत, मिला स्टे ऑर्डर
Canada से डिपोर्ट होने के खतरे का समाना कर रहे भारतीय छात्रों को बड़ी राहत, मिला स्टे ऑर्डर

Indian Students In Canada: एक आधिकारिक सूत्र ने कहा, 'यह स्वागत योग्य है कि भारत सरकार के लगातार प्रयासों ने कनाडा सरकार को मानवीय दृष्टिकोण अपनाने और छात्रों के दृष्टिकोण को अपनाने में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई है.'

Jun 11, 2023

Canada से डिपोर्ट होने के खतरे का समाना कर रहे भारतीय छात्रों को बड़ी राहत, मिला स्टे ऑर्डर

Canada News: कनाडा में फर्जी प्रवेश पत्रों का उपयोग कर वीजा प्राप्त करने के आरोप में निर्वासन की संभावना का सामना कर रहे कुछ भारतीय छात्रों को कनाडा के अधिकारियों से 'स्टे ऑर्डर' मिला है. पीटीआई के मुताबिक सरकारी सूत्रों ने यह जानकारी दी है. इस मामले में भारत ने बार-बार कनाडा के अधिकारियों से निष्पक्ष रहने और मानवीय दृष्टिकोण अपनाने का आग्रह करता रहा है क्योंकि छात्र कथित रूप से कुछ एजेंटों के शिकार थे.

