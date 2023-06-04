Kohinoor: आखिरकार ब्रिटेन ने मान ही लिया.. कोहिनूर हीरा भारत से 'जबरन' लिया गया था
Kohinoor: आखिरकार ब्रिटेन ने मान ही लिया.. कोहिनूर हीरा भारत से 'जबरन' लिया गया था

Kohinoor Diamond: ब्रिटेन के शाही परिवार ने स्वीकार किया है कि भारत से कोहिनूर हीरा ईस्ट इंडिया कंपनी ने लिया था. महाराजा दिलीप सिंह को इसे आत्मसमर्पण करने के लिए मजबूर होना पड़ा था. ब्रिटेन के टॉवर ऑफ लंदन में रॉयल ज्वेल्स की एक प्रदर्शनी लगाई गई है.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 08:54 PM IST

Kohinoor: आखिरकार ब्रिटेन ने मान ही लिया.. कोहिनूर हीरा भारत से 'जबरन' लिया गया था

Kohinoor Diamond: ब्रिटेन के शाही परिवार ने स्वीकार किया है कि भारत से कोहिनूर हीरा ईस्ट इंडिया कंपनी ने लिया था. महाराजा दिलीप सिंह को इसे आत्मसमर्पण करने के लिए मजबूर होना पड़ा था. ब्रिटेन के टॉवर ऑफ लंदन में रॉयल ज्वेल्स की एक प्रदर्शनी लगाई गई है. इसमें कहा गया है कि लाहौर संधि के तहत दिलीप सिंह के सामने कोहिनूर सौंपने की शर्त रखी गई थी.

