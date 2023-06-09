Donald Trump खुफिया दस्तावेज मामले में आरोपित, पूर्व राष्ट्रपति बोले- ‘मैं मासूम हूं’
Donald Trump खुफिया दस्तावेज मामले में आरोपित, पूर्व राष्ट्रपति बोले- ‘मैं मासूम हूं’

Donald Trump News: ट्रंप  की कानूनी परेशानियां बढ़ती ही जा रही हैं. वह पहले ही एक स्तंभकार के खिलाफ मानहानि का मुकदमा हार चुके हैं. वह 6 जनवरी, 2021 को अमेरिकी कांग्रेस पर हमले में भी जांच का सामना कर रहे हैं.

US News: अमेरिकी मीडिया रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक ट्रंप पर सात आपराधिक आरोप लगाए गए हैं. इसमें न्याय में बाधा डालने की साजिश और दस्तावेजों को जानबूझकर अपने साथ ले जाना शामिल है. अमेरिका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप पर गुरुवार को उनके राष्ट्रपति पद के गोपनीय दस्तावेजों को ले जाने के सिलसिले में आपराधिक आरोप लगाए गए हैं. उन्होंने अपने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म ट्रूथ सोशल पर एक पोस्ट में अभियोग की जानकारी दी.

