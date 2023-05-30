Moscow Drone Attack: मॉस्को पर ड्रोन हमला, कई इमारतों को पहुंचा नुकसान, मेयर ने कही ये बात
Moscow Drone Attack: मॉस्को पर ड्रोन हमला, कई इमारतों को पहुंचा नुकसान, मेयर ने कही ये बात

Russia Ukraine War: मॉस्को पर हमले यूक्रेन की राजधानी कीव पर रात भर हुए रूसी ड्रोन हमलों के जवाब में हुए हैं, जिनमें कम से कम एक व्यक्ति के मारे जाने की खबर है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 01:11 PM IST

Moscow Drone Attack: मॉस्को पर ड्रोन हमला, कई इमारतों को पहुंचा नुकसान, मेयर ने कही ये बात

Moscow Drone Attack News: रूस ने यूक्रेन पर मास्को पर मंगलवार सुबह ड्रोन हमलों की एक सीरीज लॉन्च करने का आरोप लगाया है.  रूसी रक्षा मंत्रालय ने टेलीग्राम पर कहा कि कीव ने कम से कम आठ ड्रोन का उपयोग करके ‘आतंकवादी हमला’ किया था. अधिकारियों ने कहा कि कई इमारतों को मामूली नुकसान हुआ है. राजधानी शहर के मेयर सर्गेई सोबयानिन ने कहा कि कोई भी गंभीर रूप से घायल नहीं हुआ है. उन्होंने कहा कि आपातकालीन सेवाएं ‘घटनास्थल पर’ मौजूद थीं.

