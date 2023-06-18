US Green Card चाहने वालों के लिए खुशखबरी, PM मोदी की यात्रा से पहले अमेरिका ने दी बड़ी सौगात
US Green Card चाहने वालों के लिए खुशखबरी, PM मोदी की यात्रा से पहले अमेरिका ने दी बड़ी सौगात

Green Card: ‘ग्रीन कार्ड’ को आधिकारिक तौर पर एक स्थानीय निवास कार्ड के रूप में जाना जाता है. यह अमेरिका पहुंचे आव्रजकों को जारी किया जाने वाला ऐसा दस्तावेज है जो इस बात का सबूत होता है कि इसके धारक को स्थायी रूप से निवास करने का विशेषाधिकार दिया गया है.

US Green Card चाहने वालों के लिए खुशखबरी, PM मोदी की यात्रा से पहले अमेरिका ने दी बड़ी सौगात

PM Modi's US Visit: धानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी की अमेरिका यात्रा से कुछ दिन पहले अमेरिका में काम करने और वहां रहने के लिए ग्रीन कार्ड का इंतजार कर रहे लोगों के लिए बाइडन प्रशासन ने पात्रता मानदंड पर नीतिगत दिशानिर्देश जारी कर नियमों में ढील दी है.

