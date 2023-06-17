दरिंदे पिता ने तीन मासूम बच्चों की एक साथ की हत्या, लाइन में खड़ा कर मार दी गोली
Shocking News: अमेरिका के ओहियो प्रांत से एक चौंका देने वाली घटना सामने आई है. एक दरिंदे पिता ने अपने खुद के तीन संतानों को बेरहमी से मौत के घाट उतार दिया. न्यूयॉर्क पोस्ट की एक रिपोर्ट के अनुसार आरोपी ने अपने घर पर राइफल से अपने तीन बेटों की हत्या करने की बात स्वीकार की है.

Jun 17, 2023

Shocking News: अमेरिका के ओहियो प्रांत से एक चौंका देने वाली घटना सामने आई है. एक दरिंदे पिता ने अपने खुद के तीन संतानों को बेरहमी से मौत के घाट उतार दिया. न्यूयॉर्क पोस्ट की एक रिपोर्ट के अनुसार आरोपी ने अपने घर पर राइफल से अपने तीन बेटों की हत्या करने की बात स्वीकार की है. आरोपी पिता जब इस घटना को अंजाम दे रहा था तब उसकी बेटी चिल्लाते हुए सड़कों पर भागी थी कि वह सभी को मार रहा है.

