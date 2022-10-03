Nobel Prizes 2022: नोबेल पुरस्कारों का ऐलान, मेडिसिन कैटेगरी में स्वांते पाबो को किया गया सम्मानित

Nobel Prizes 2022: दुनिया के सबसे प्रतिष्ठित अवार्ड्स में नोबेल पुरस्कार की घोषणा कर दी गई है. स्वांते पाबो को फिजियोलॉजी या मेडिसिन (Physiology or Medicine Nobel Prize) में नोबेल पुरस्कार 2022 (Nobel Prizes 2022) से सम्मानित किया गया है.

Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to Svante Pääbo “for his discoveries concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution.” pic.twitter.com/KHUHwNjjof

