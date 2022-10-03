Nobel Prizes 2022: नोबेल पुरस्कारों का ऐलान, मेडिसिन कैटेगरी में स्वांते पाबो को किया गया सम्मानित
Hindi Newsदुनिया

Nobel Prizes 2022: नोबेल पुरस्कारों का ऐलान, मेडिसिन कैटेगरी में स्वांते पाबो को किया गया सम्मानित

Nobel Prizes 2022: दुनिया के सबसे प्रतिष्ठित अवार्ड्स में नोबेल पुरस्कार की घोषणा कर दी गई है. स्वांते पाबो को फिजियोलॉजी या मेडिसिन (Physiology or Medicine Nobel Prize) में नोबेल पुरस्कार 2022 (Nobel Prizes 2022) से सम्मानित किया गया है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 03:20 PM IST

Trending Photos

Nobel Prizes 2022: नोबेल पुरस्कारों का ऐलान, मेडिसिन कैटेगरी में स्वांते पाबो को किया गया सम्मानित

Nobel Prizes 2022: दुनिया के सबसे प्रतिष्ठित अवार्ड्स में नोबेल पुरस्कार की घोषणा कर दी गई है. स्वांते पाबो को फिजियोलॉजी या मेडिसिन (Physiology or Medicine Nobel Prize) में नोबेल पुरस्कार 2022 (Nobel Prizes 2022) से सम्मानित किया गया है.

ज़रूर पढ़ें

लाइव टीवी



Nobel prizes

Trending news

Fruit Eating Tips
ऐसे खाएंगे फल तो नहीं होगा शरीर को फायदा, जान लें आयुर्वेदिक तरीका
Vijaydashmi
कहीं रावण की पूजा तो कहीं लगता है शाही दरबार, दशहरे पर कर आएं अद्भुत नजारे की सैर
Bigg Boss 16
घर में एंट्री लेते ही इस कंटेस्टेंट को बिग बॉस ने सौंपा टास्क, क्या बन पाएगा कैप्टन?
Palak tiwari
पूल किनारे पलक ने दिखाया हॉटनेस का जलवा, बैकलेस ड्रेस में दिए होश उड़ाने वाले लुक्स!
5g telecom services
जानिए भारत में 5G लॉन्च होने के बाद कब Launch होगी Jio, Airtel और Vi की 5G Service
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Ind vs SA
भारत-साउथ अफ्रीका सीरीज के बीच संन्यास ले सकता है ये प्लेयर? आखिरी पड़ाव पर है करियर
trending stories
ट्रेंडिंग की 10 बड़ी खबरें, सिर्फ एक क्लिक में यहां पढ़ें | 2 October 2022
shiv panchakshar path
कालसर्प से मुक्ति के लिए आज किसी भी समय कर लें ये काम, भोलेनाथ दूर करेंगे हर कष्ट
Parmish Verma
परमीश वर्मा बने पापा, नवरात्रि में घर आई दुर्गा, रखा इतना खूबसूरत नाम.. करेंगे तारीफ
Samsung
आ रहा Samsung का सस्ता 5G फोन, देख कहेंगे- मिलने की तमन्ना है, खरीदने का इरादा है...