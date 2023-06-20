अमेरिका से लौटते वक्त इस मस्जिद जाएंगे पीएम मोदी, दाऊदी बोहरा समुदाय से है खास कनेक्शन
topStories1hindi1746492
Hindi Newsदुनिया

अमेरिका से लौटते वक्त इस मस्जिद जाएंगे पीएम मोदी, दाऊदी बोहरा समुदाय से है खास कनेक्शन

PM Modi America Visit: प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी 24 से 25 जून तक मिस्र की राजकीय यात्रा पर जायेंगे जहां वह दोनों देशों के बीच संबंधों को मजबूत बनाने तथा कारोबार एवं आर्थिक सहयोग के नये क्षेत्रों में सहयोग बढ़ाने पर चर्चा करेंगे.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 08:07 PM IST

Trending Photos

अमेरिका से लौटते वक्त इस मस्जिद जाएंगे पीएम मोदी, दाऊदी बोहरा समुदाय से है खास कनेक्शन

PM Modi America Visit: प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी 24 से 25 जून तक मिस्र की राजकीय यात्रा पर जायेंगे जहां वह दोनों देशों के बीच संबंधों को मजबूत बनाने तथा कारोबार एवं आर्थिक सहयोग के नये क्षेत्रों में सहयोग बढ़ाने पर चर्चा करेंगे. विदेश सचिव विनय क्वात्रा ने सोमवार को संवाददाताओं को बताया, ‘प्रधानमंत्री मोदी, मिस्र के राष्ट्रपति अब्देल फतह अल-सीसी के निमंत्रण पर यह यात्रा कर रहे हैं.’

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
Monalisa
Monalisa Photos: ब्लैक साड़ी में बेकाबू हुईं मोनालिसा, कहर है ये लुक!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Ministry of Home Affairs
गृह मंत्रालय में 797 पदों पर निकली वैकेंसी, मिलेगी 81,000 रुपये सैलरी, जानें योग्यता
breakup
कपल हमेशा ध्यान रखें ये जरूरी बातें, वरना रिश्ता टूटने की नौबत आ सकती है!
Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi Dance: हेलन के गानों पर ऐसी नाचीं नोरा, बोले यूजर्स- ‘शाम बना दी’
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui ही नहीं ये भी फरमा चुके खुद से कई साल छोटी एक्ट्रेस संग इश्क!
UPSC
2 बार नहीं कर पाई थीं UPSC प्रीलिम्स क्रैक, फिर बदली स्ट्रेटजी और बन गईं IAS