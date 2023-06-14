Russia ने पहले पाकिस्तान को दिया सस्ता तेल, फिर कह दी ऐसी बात; बढ़ेगी भारत की टेंशन
topStories1hindi1736804
Hindi Newsदुनिया

Russia ने पहले पाकिस्तान को दिया सस्ता तेल, फिर कह दी ऐसी बात; बढ़ेगी भारत की टेंशन

Sergei Lavrov on Russia-Pakistan Relations: पाकिस्तान को सस्ता तेल देने के बाद रूस के विदेश मंत्री सर्गेई लावरोव ने कहा कि उनका देश पाकिस्तान के साथ द्विपक्षीय संबंधों को बढ़ाने का इच्छुक है.

Written By  Sumit Rai|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 07:08 AM IST

Trending Photos

Russia ने पहले पाकिस्तान को दिया सस्ता तेल, फिर कह दी ऐसी बात; बढ़ेगी भारत की टेंशन

Russia-Pakistan Relations: आर्थिक संकट से गुजर रहे पाकिस्तान को रूस का साथ मिला है और इसके साथ रूस ने पाकिस्तान के साथ अपने रिश्तों को मजबूत करने की इच्छा जताई है. बता दें कि हाल ही में रूस ने पाकिस्तान को रियायती दरों पर तेल दिया है, जिसकी पहली खेप लेकर एक पोत रविवार को कराची बंदरगाह पहुंचा है. पाकिस्तान को सस्ता तेल देने के बाद रूस के विदेश मंत्री सर्गेई लावरोव (Sergei Lavrov) ने कहा कि उनका देश पाकिस्तान के साथ द्विपक्षीय संबंधों को बढ़ाने का इच्छुक है. बता दें कि रूस का यह कदम भारत (India-Russia Relations) की चिंता बढ़ाने वाला है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणबीर-आलिया की 'रामायण' के लिए नहीं मिल रहा रावण, अब इस टॉप एक्टर ने भी कर दिया इनकार
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
Karan Deol
Video: गोल्डन साड़ी, गले में हार...रोके में खूब जची देओल परिवार की होने वाली बहू
signs of death
अगर दिखने लगे ये 5 संकेत तो 6 महीने में हो जाती है मौत! शिव पुराण में है वर्णन
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kiara Advani
Kiara को इंडस्ट्री में पूरे हुए 9 साल, फैंस के लिए लेटर लिखकर बोलीं- ऐसा लग रहा है..
Kapil Sharma
तो क्या कृष्णा अभिषेक का हुआ Kapil Sharma से झगड़ा? US टूर पर ना जाने का ये है सच
7th Pay Commission
महंगाई भत्ते को लेकर आई खुशखबरी, सरकार ने फिर बढ़ाया DA, कर्मचारियों की हो गई मौज
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Roka: सनी ने पैपराजी के लिए मंगा डाली बोतल, पूछा- 'दारू चाहिए क्या?'
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna से पूछा शादी का सवाल तो एक्ट्रेस ने दिया इन्विटेशन कार्ड, बोलीं- आप सब आइएगा