'रूस का बागी' अब कीव पर कर सकता है हमला! ब्रिटिश जनरल का बड़ा दावा
'रूस का बागी' अब कीव पर कर सकता है हमला! ब्रिटिश जनरल का बड़ा दावा

Wagner Rebellion: यूके जनरल स्टाफ के पूर्व प्रमुख लॉर्ड डैनट ने कहा, ‘जाहिरा तौर पर उन्होंने बेलारूस जाने के लिए स्टेज छोड़ दिया है लेकिन क्या यह प्रिगोझिन और वैग्नर  समूह का यह अंत है? मुझे लगता है कि  ग्रुप बेलारूस गया है, कुछ चिंता का विषय है.

Ukraine War: पुतिन के खिलाफ बगावत का ऐलान कर पीछे हटने वाला वैग्नर ग्रुप अब यूक्रेन की राजधानी कीव पर हमला कर सकता है. मीडिया रिपोट्स के मुताबिक यूके जनरल स्टाफ के पूर्व प्रमुख लॉर्ड डैनट ने चिंता व्यक्त की कि भाड़े के सैनिक अब बेलारूस से कीव पर हमले शुरू कर सकते हैं, जहां वैग्नर  के नेता येवगेनी प्रिगोझिन को क्रेमलिन के खिलाफ विद्रोह को समाप्त करने के लिए एक समझौते के हिस्से के रूप में निर्वासित किया गया है.

