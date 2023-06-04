सलमान रुशदी खुद पर हुए चाकू हमले को लेकर लिखेंगे किताब, कहा- ‘इस पर लिखना आसान नहीं’
topStories1hindi1724023
Hindi Newsदुनिया

सलमान रुशदी खुद पर हुए चाकू हमले को लेकर लिखेंगे किताब, कहा- ‘इस पर लिखना आसान नहीं’

Salman Rushdie New Book: चाकू से हुए हमले के बाद रुश्दी ने छह सप्ताह अस्पताल में बिताए.  इस हमले की वजह से उनकी एक आंख से दिखना बंद हो गया था. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 01:12 PM IST

Trending Photos

सलमान रुशदी खुद पर हुए चाकू हमले को लेकर लिखेंगे किताब, कहा- ‘इस पर लिखना आसान नहीं’

Salman Rushdie News:  बुकर पुरस्कार विजेता लेखक सलमान रुश्दी ने न्यूयॉर्क में एक प्रदर्शन के दौरान मंच पर छुरा घोंपा जाने के बारे में एक किताब लिखने की अपनी योजना का खुलासा किया है. इस हमले की वजह से उनकी एक आंख से दिखना बंद हो गया था. हेय लिटरेरी फेस्टिवल में बोलते हुए, प्रसिद्ध लेखक ने इस दुखद घटना से परे जाने और इसके व्यापक निहितार्थ और महत्व का पता लगाने के अपने इरादे व्यक्त किए.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
budh gochar
7 जून से बदलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, बुध देंगे बेशुमार धन, बड़ी तरक्‍की!
Odisha Train Accident
Train tragedy: ओडिशा सरकार ने एक दिन के शोक की घोषणा की, आज नहीं होगा कोई समारोह
Odisha Train Accident
Train Accident: कौन है ओडिशा ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट का जिम्मेदार, कैसे हुआ इतना बड़ा हादसा?
hotel room
होटल में बेड पर हमेशा चार तकिए ही क्यों रखें जाते हैं, क्या आप जानते हैं इसकी वजह