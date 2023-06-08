Afghanistan Bomb Blast: बम धमाके से कांप गई अफगान की जमीन, 11 लोगों की दर्दनाक मौत
Terrorsim In Afghanistan: अफगानिस्तान के बदख्शान जिले में उप गवर्नर निसार अहमद अहमदी की याद में एक कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया था. कार्यक्रम के दौरान हुए भयानक विस्फोट में कम से कम 11 लोगों की मौत हो गई.

Terror Attack In An Event: अफगानिस्तान के बदख्शान जिले में गुरुवार को एक कार्यक्रम के दौरान हुए विस्फोट में कम से कम 11 लोगों की मौत हो गई. यह कार्यक्रम उप गवर्नर निसार अहमद अहमदी की याद में रखा गया था जिनका कुछ दिन पहले ही कत्ल कर दिया गया. तालिबान के गृह मंत्रालय द्वारा नियुक्त प्रवक्ता अब्दुल नफी तकोर ने बताया कि नवाबी मस्जिद के पास हुए विस्फोट में जान गंवाने वालों में तालिबान पुलिस के एक पूर्व अधिकारी भी शामिल हैं और इस दर्दनाक हमले में 30 लोग घायल हुए हैं. प्रवक्ता अब्दुल नफी तकोर ने अंदेशा जताया कि हताहतों की संख्या बढ़ सकती है. 

