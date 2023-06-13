PM Modi's US Visit: प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के स्वागत के लिए तैयार अमेरिका, विदेश मंत्री एंटनी ब्लिंकन का बड़ा बयान
PM Modi's US Visit: प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के स्वागत के लिए तैयार अमेरिका, विदेश मंत्री एंटनी ब्लिंकन का बड़ा बयान

India-US Relations:  विदेश मंत्री एंटनी ब्लिंकेन ने कहा कि आईटी सेवाओं से लेकर फार्मास्यूटिकल्स तक भारतीय कंपनियों ने अमेरिका में 40 अरब डॉलर से अधिक का निवेश किया है.

Jun 13, 2023

PM Modi's US Visit: प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के स्वागत के लिए तैयार अमेरिका, विदेश मंत्री एंटनी ब्लिंकन का बड़ा बयान

US News: अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्री एंटनी ब्लिंकन ने सोमवार को कहा कि भारत-अमेरिका साझेदारी की राह अकल्पनीय और उम्मीदों से भरी है. ब्लिंकन ने वाशिंगटन डीसी में यूएस-इंडिया बिजनेस काउंसिल (USIBC) के इंडिया आइडियाज समिट को संबोधित किया. वार्षिक USIBC शिखर सम्मेलन यूएस चैंबर्स ऑफ कॉमर्स (US Chambers Of Commerce) का हिस्सा है और 22 जून को प्रधान मंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की अमेरिका की आगामी राजकीय यात्रा से पहले आयोजित किया जा रहा है.

