रूस में पुतिन के खिलाफ बगावत, मॉस्को की सड़कों पर उतरे टैंक, किसने किया विद्रोह
topStories1hindi1751548
Hindi Newsदुनिया

रूस में पुतिन के खिलाफ बगावत, मॉस्को की सड़कों पर उतरे टैंक, किसने किया विद्रोह

Coup In Russia: रूस की TASS समाचार एजेंसी ने सुरक्षा सेवा के एक सूत्र के हवाले से बताया कि मॉस्को में सरकारी इमारतों, परिवहन सुविधाओं और अन्य प्रमुख स्थानों पर शुक्रवार रात सुरक्षा बढ़ा दी गई थी.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 08:49 AM IST

Trending Photos

रूस में पुतिन के खिलाफ बगावत, मॉस्को की सड़कों पर उतरे टैंक, किसने किया विद्रोह

Russia News: रूसी राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन को तख्तापलट का डर सताने लगा है. डेली मेल की एक खबर के मुताबिक रूस की प्राइवेट आर्मी ‘वैगनर’ के बॉस येवगेनी प्रिगोझिन द्वारा मॉस्को के सैन्य नेतृत्व के खिलाफ युद्ध की घोषणा की गई है. इसके साथ ही प्रिगोझिन ने रोस्तोव शहर पर 'निर्विरोध' मार्च करने का दावा भी किया है. जिसके बाद से रूस में तख्तापलट की आशंकाएं बढ़ रही हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' मूवी पर महाभारत शो के 'युधिष्ठिर' ने भी जताया विरोध, मनोज मुंतशिर पर कही ये बात
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Video: इवेंट में पहुंचीं सपना को इस हरियाणवी कॉमेडियन ने धो डाला
sunny deol
सनी के प्यार में डूबी थीं अमृता, फिर आई वो तस्वीरें जिसने हिला दी इस रिश्ते की नींव
Sitapur
बाइक गुम होने की जांच करते-करते पुलिस ने सुलझाई लड़की के मर्डर की गुत्थी
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Titanic Tourist Submarine
टाइटैनिक दिखाने ले गई लापता पनडुब्बी में अब कुछ घंटों की ऑक्सीजन, तलाशी अभियान जारी
Kerala
केरल हाई कोर्ट का दावा, लक्षद्वीप उसके अधिकार क्षेत्र में आता है
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor
RapidX की दो टनल बनकर तैयार, गाजियाबाद की एक टनल का काम 75 फीसदी पूरा
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन