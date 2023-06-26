Watch: बेटी को सरप्राइज देने भारत से कनाडा गया पिता, उसके बाद जो हुआ उसने कर दिया इंटरनेट को इमोशनल
Watch: बेटी को सरप्राइज देने भारत से कनाडा गया पिता, उसके बाद जो हुआ उसने कर दिया इंटरनेट को इमोशनल

Viral Video: इस वीडियो में देखा जा सकता है कि  पिता चुपचाप उस दुकान में प्रवेश करते हैं जहां उनकी बेटी काम करती हैं, उन्हें देख बेटी खुशी से अभिभूत होकर, फूट-फूट कर रोने लगती है और अपना चेहरा छिपा लेती है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 08:21 AM IST

Watch: बेटी को सरप्राइज देने भारत से कनाडा गया पिता, उसके बाद जो हुआ उसने कर दिया इंटरनेट को इमोशनल

Canada News: कनाडा में रहने वाली एक भारतीय लड़की की खुशी का तब कोई ठिकाना न रहा जब अचानक उसने अपने सामने अपने पिता का पाया. दिल को छू लेने वाला यह भावुक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रहा है. श्रुत्वा देसाई ने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक प्यारा सा वीडियो साझा किया, जिसमें ग्रेजुएशन से पहले उसे सरप्राइज देने के लिए उनके पिता ने यह शानदार काम किया. उन्होंने बतायाै कि उनके पिता ने उसके कुछ वक्त गुजारने के लिए भारत से कनाडा तक की यात्रा की.

