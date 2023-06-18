Weight on Moon: चांद पर 84 किलो के आदमी का वजन कितना होगा? जवाब जानकर दंग रह जाएंगे
Weight on Moon: चांद पर 84 किलो के आदमी का वजन कितना होगा? जवाब जानकर दंग रह जाएंगे

Science News:  धरती पर जितना आपका वजन है, चांद पर जाकर वह उसका 1/6वां भाग हो जाता है. उदाहरण से समझें तो अगर किसी का वजन धरती पर 84 किलो है तो उसका चांद पर जाकर वजन 14 किलो ही रह जाएगा.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 07:45 PM IST

Weight on Moon: चांद पर 84 किलो के आदमी का वजन कितना होगा? जवाब जानकर दंग रह जाएंगे

Earth Vs Moon Weight Comparison: धरती के बाहर अंतरिक्ष की दुनिया का कोई अंत नहीं है. इसके रहस्यों को जानने के लिए वैज्ञानिक दिन-रात एक किए हुए हैं. धरती के करीब चांद और सूरज के सीक्रेट्स भी उपग्रहों के कारण धीरे-धीरे सामने आ रहे हैं. 20 जुलाई 1969 वह दिन था, जब इंसान ने पहली बार चांद पर कदम रखा था. क्या आप जानते हैं कि उनका अनुभव कैसा था. आइए समझते हैं.

