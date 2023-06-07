PM Modi US Visit: व्हाइट हाउस का बड़ा बयान, PM मोदी को स्टेट डिनर का न्योता देने की बताई वजह
PM Modi US Visit: व्हाइट हाउस का बड़ा बयान, PM मोदी को स्टेट डिनर का न्योता देने की बताई वजह

US India Relations:  2014 में सत्ता संभालने के बाद से पीएम मोदी कई बार अमेरिका की यात्रा कर चुके हैं. हालांकि इस बार उन्हें पहली बार आधिकारिक राजयकीय यात्रा के लिए इनवाइट किया गया है. आमतौर पर अमेरिका यह सम्मान अपने करीबी मित्र देशों को ही देता है. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 08:11 AM IST

PM Modi US Visit: व्हाइट हाउस का बड़ा बयान, PM मोदी को स्टेट डिनर का न्योता देने की बताई वजह

Narendra Modi News: पीएम मोदी इस महीने के अंत में अमेरिकी यात्रा पर होंगे. बता दें 2014 में सत्ता संभालने के बाद से पीएम मोदी कई बार अमेरिका की यात्रा कर चुके हैं. उन्होंने तीन अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपतियों- बराक ओबामा, डोनाल्ड ट्रंप और जो बाइडन- के साथ बैठकें भी की हैं. हालांकि इस बार उन्हें पहली बार आधिकारिक राजयकीय यात्रा के लिए इनवाइट किया गया है. आमतौर पर अमेरिका यह सम्मान अपने करीबी मित्र देशों को ही देता है. अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति और प्रथम महिला 22 जून को राजकीय डिनर (State Dinner) में मोदी की मेजबानी भी करेंगे.

