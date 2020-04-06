Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
BJP की स्थापना दिवस पर पीएम मोदी ने कहीं यह अहम बातें

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के 40वें स्थापना दिवस पर पीएम मोदी ने सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित किया. और इसमें कई मुद्दों पर बात की साथ ही कार्यकर्ताओं से कई चीजों के लिए संकल्प लेने को कहा.

नई दिल्ली: भारतीय जनता पार्टी के 40वें स्थापना दिवस पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित किया.

जिसमें हर पार्टी के सदस्य से देश में फैले इस महामारी के खिलाफ जंग लड़ने की अपील की. इसके साथ ही यह भी कहा कि यह लड़ाई लंबी है लेकिन हमें थकना नहीं है और न ही हारना है सिर्फ जीतना है.

पार्टी के सदस्यों से किया अपील
इस संबोधन में पीएम मोदी ने पार्टी के सदस्यों से कुछ संकल्प लेने की भी अपील की. मोदी ने कहा कि इतिहास में वॉर के समय हमारी माताओं और बहनों ने अपने आभूषणों को भी देश व राज्य के लिए दे दिया था. कोरोना भी किसी वॉर से कम नहीं है और इसके लिए हर पार्टी का सदस्य पीएम राहत कोष में अपना योगदान देगा और 40 अन्य लोगों को भी इसके लिए प्रेरित करेंगे.

 

देश के लोगों से आग्रह
पीएम मोदी ने यह भी कहा कि आप कहीं भी जाए आपका चेहरा कवर होना चाहिए.  चाहे आप घर में ही क्यों न हो. हमे सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन करना है. पूरी दुनिया के लिए कोरोना से निपटने का एक ही मंत्र है दूरी और अनुशासन.

पिछले 12 घंटों में देशभर से आए 490 नए कोरोना मामले.

आरोग्य सेतु एप
सरकार ने आरोग्य सेतु एप लॉन्च किया है जो आपको कोरोना से जुड़ी जानकारी देगा. मोदी ने अपील की है कि हर कोई इससे जुड़ेगा व बाकी लोगों तक भी इसकी जानकारी पहुंचाएगा. इसके साथ ही अन्य 40 लोगों से यह एप इंस्टॉल करवाने का आग्रह किया. 

 

130 करोड़ लोगों की एकता दिलाएगी जीत

रविवार रात 9 बजे हम लोगों ने एकजुटता और अपनी ताकत को देखा जब 130 करोड़ जनता एकसाथ दिखीं. और यहीं एकता हमें कोरोना के खिलाफ इस जंग में जीत दिलाएगी.

WHO ने की भारत की तारीफ

भारत जिसतरह से कोरोना से लड़ रहा है इसकी तारीफ न सिर्फ देशवासी कर रहे हैं बल्कि WHO ने भी भारत की प्रशंसा की. सभी देश कोरोना के खिलाफ एकजुट हो चुका  है. और भारत SAARC और G20 मिटिंग में एक्टिव रह चुका है.

भारत सभी देशों के लिए बना उदाहरण

मोदी ने यह भी कहा कि जिस तरह से भारत ने इस बीमारी को गंभीरता से लिया और अपने घरों में लॉकडाउन हुए.  यह सभी देशों के लिए एक उदाहरण बन चुका है.

 

 

