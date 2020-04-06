BJP की स्थापना दिवस पर पीएम मोदी ने कहीं यह अहम बातें

नई दिल्ली: भारतीय जनता पार्टी के 40वें स्थापना दिवस पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित किया.

I state it with full responsibility that this is a long war against #CoronavirusPandemic. But we do not have to get tired or take a rest in this war. We have to emerge victorious. Today, the country has only one goal & one resolve - to win this war: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/QwQFOC8SnJ — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020

जिसमें हर पार्टी के सदस्य से देश में फैले इस महामारी के खिलाफ जंग लड़ने की अपील की. इसके साथ ही यह भी कहा कि यह लड़ाई लंबी है लेकिन हमें थकना नहीं है और न ही हारना है सिर्फ जीतना है.

पार्टी के सदस्यों से किया अपील

इस संबोधन में पीएम मोदी ने पार्टी के सदस्यों से कुछ संकल्प लेने की भी अपील की. मोदी ने कहा कि इतिहास में वॉर के समय हमारी माताओं और बहनों ने अपने आभूषणों को भी देश व राज्य के लिए दे दिया था. कोरोना भी किसी वॉर से कम नहीं है और इसके लिए हर पार्टी का सदस्य पीएम राहत कोष में अपना योगदान देगा और 40 अन्य लोगों को भी इसके लिए प्रेरित करेंगे.

Our mothers & sisters gave their jewellery during wars in the past. The current situation is in no means less than a war. It is a war to save humanity. I appeal to every BJP worker to contribute to PM-CARES Fund & motivate 40 others for the same: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/vXPTN5LAtF — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020

देश के लोगों से आग्रह

पीएम मोदी ने यह भी कहा कि आप कहीं भी जाए आपका चेहरा कवर होना चाहिए. चाहे आप घर में ही क्यों न हो. हमे सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन करना है. पूरी दुनिया के लिए कोरोना से निपटने का एक ही मंत्र है दूरी और अनुशासन.

Always remember, whenever you go out your face should be covered, I say you should keep your face covered even at your homes. The mantra today for the whole world is social distancing & discipline: Prime Minister Narendra Modi #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/maut5nnyaW — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020

पिछले 12 घंटों में देशभर से आए 490 नए कोरोना मामले.

आरोग्य सेतु एप

सरकार ने आरोग्य सेतु एप लॉन्च किया है जो आपको कोरोना से जुड़ी जानकारी देगा. मोदी ने अपील की है कि हर कोई इससे जुड़ेगा व बाकी लोगों तक भी इसकी जानकारी पहुंचाएगा. इसके साथ ही अन्य 40 लोगों से यह एप इंस्टॉल करवाने का आग्रह किया.

Govt has developed an Aarogya Setu app. I request all of you to tell people about it, everyone should make sure that at least 40 others install it. They will get info through it about possibly infected cases around them. In these tough times, we have to ensure this: PM #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/kMeiu0wr5s — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020

130 करोड़ लोगों की एकता दिलाएगी जीत

रविवार रात 9 बजे हम लोगों ने एकजुटता और अपनी ताकत को देखा जब 130 करोड़ जनता एकसाथ दिखीं. और यहीं एकता हमें कोरोना के खिलाफ इस जंग में जीत दिलाएगी.

We experienced yesterday at 9 pm, the strength of togetherness of 130 crores people of our country. People from every section of society & age group demonstrated this unity and strengthened the resolve in fight against #COVID19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/G8BYAn9u1F — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020

WHO ने की भारत की तारीफ

India has worked rapidly with a holistic approach that is being appreciated by not only Indians but also WHO. All countries should come together and fight this, so India had active participation in the meeting of the SAARC countries and the G20 meeting: PM Narendra Modi #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/REw4Abkbce — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020

भारत जिसतरह से कोरोना से लड़ रहा है इसकी तारीफ न सिर्फ देशवासी कर रहे हैं बल्कि WHO ने भी भारत की प्रशंसा की. सभी देश कोरोना के खिलाफ एकजुट हो चुका है. और भारत SAARC और G20 मिटिंग में एक्टिव रह चुका है.

भारत सभी देशों के लिए बना उदाहरण

India's efforts have set an example before the world in tackling #CoronavisusPandemic.India is one of the countries which understood seriousness of this disease&waged a timely war against it. India took several decisions&tried its best to implement them on ground:PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/o133MEUBTv — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020

मोदी ने यह भी कहा कि जिस तरह से भारत ने इस बीमारी को गंभीरता से लिया और अपने घरों में लॉकडाउन हुए. यह सभी देशों के लिए एक उदाहरण बन चुका है.