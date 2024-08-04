Shiromani Akali Dal: ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ ਨੇ ਕੋਰ ਕਮੇਟੀ ਦਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਪੁਨਰਗਠਨ; 23 ਮੈਂਬਰ ਅਤੇ 4 ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ ਅਹੁਦੇਦਾਰ ਐਲਾਨੇ

Shiromani Akali Dal: ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ ਨੇ ਐਤਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦੀ ਕੋਰ ਕਮੇਟੀ ਦਾ ਮੁੜ ਪੁਨਰਗਠਨ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ। ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦੀ ਵਰਕਿੰਗ ਕਮੇਟੀ ਦੇ ਮਤੇ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਸੁਖਬੀਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਬਾਦਲ ਨੇ ਅੱਜ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦੀ ਕੋਰ ਕਮੇਟੀ ਦਾ ਪੁਨਰਗਠਨ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ। ਇਸ ਵਿੱਚ 23 ਮੈਂਬਰ ਅਤੇ 4 ਸਾਬਕਾ ਅਹੁਦੇਦਾਰ ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ ਸੱਦੇ ਹੋਣਗੇ।

As per the resolution of Working Committee of the party, the SAD President S Sukhbir Singh Badal reorganised the Core Committee of the party today. It will have 23 Members & 4 Ex-Officio special invitees. The details are

Members of Core Committee

1.S. Harjinder Singh Dhami…

— Dr Daljit S Cheema (@drcheemasad) August 4, 2024