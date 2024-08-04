Shiromani Akali Dal: ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ ਨੇ ਕੋਰ ਕਮੇਟੀ ਦਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਪੁਨਰਗਠਨ; 23 ਮੈਂਬਰ ਅਤੇ 4 ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ ਅਹੁਦੇਦਾਰ ਐਲਾਨੇ
Advertisement
Article Detail0/zeephh/zeephh2367810
Zee Punjab Haryana Himachal PradeshPunjab

Shiromani Akali Dal: ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ ਨੇ ਕੋਰ ਕਮੇਟੀ ਦਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਪੁਨਰਗਠਨ; 23 ਮੈਂਬਰ ਅਤੇ 4 ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ ਅਹੁਦੇਦਾਰ ਐਲਾਨੇ

  ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ ਨੇ ਐਤਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦੀ ਕੋਰ ਕਮੇਟੀ ਦਾ ਮੁੜ ਪੁਨਰਗਠਨ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ। ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦੀ ਵਰਕਿੰਗ ਕਮੇਟੀ ਦੇ ਮਤੇ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਸੁਖਬੀਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਬਾਦਲ ਨੇ ਅੱਜ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦੀ ਕੋਰ ਕਮੇਟੀ ਦਾ ਪੁਨਰਗਠਨ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ। ਇਸ ਵਿੱਚ 23 ਮੈਂਬਰ ਅਤੇ 4 ਸਾਬਕਾ ਅਹੁਦੇਦਾਰ ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ ਸੱਦੇ ਹੋਣਗੇ।  

Written By  Ravinder Singh|Last Updated: Aug 04, 2024, 04:39 PM IST

Trending Photos

Shiromani Akali Dal: ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ ਨੇ ਕੋਰ ਕਮੇਟੀ ਦਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਪੁਨਰਗਠਨ; 23 ਮੈਂਬਰ ਅਤੇ 4 ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ ਅਹੁਦੇਦਾਰ ਐਲਾਨੇ

Shiromani Akali Dal:  ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ ਨੇ ਐਤਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦੀ ਕੋਰ ਕਮੇਟੀ ਦਾ ਮੁੜ ਪੁਨਰਗਠਨ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ। ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦੀ ਵਰਕਿੰਗ ਕਮੇਟੀ ਦੇ ਮਤੇ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਸੁਖਬੀਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਬਾਦਲ ਨੇ ਅੱਜ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦੀ ਕੋਰ ਕਮੇਟੀ ਦਾ ਪੁਨਰਗਠਨ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ। ਇਸ ਵਿੱਚ 23 ਮੈਂਬਰ ਅਤੇ 4 ਸਾਬਕਾ ਅਹੁਦੇਦਾਰ ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ ਸੱਦੇ ਹੋਣਗੇ।

 

 

Trending news

Sukhbir singh badal
ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ ਨੇ ਕੋਰ ਕਮੇਟੀ ਦਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਪੁਨਰਗਠਨ; 23 ਮੈਂਬਰ ਤੇ 4 ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ ਅਹੁਦੇਦਾਰ ਐਲਾਨੇ
Puda Chief Engineer
ਪੁੱਡਾ ਦੇ ਚੀਫ ਇੰਜੀਨੀਅਰ ਨੂੰ ਐਕਸਟੈਂਸ਼ਨ ਦੇਣ ਉਤੇ ਖੜ੍ਹੇ ਹੋਏ ਸਵਾਲ
jalandhar crime news
Jalandhar News: ਲੁੱਟ-ਖੋਹਾਂ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੇ ਦੋ ਮੁਲਜ਼ਮ ਗ੍ਰਿਫ਼ਤਾਰ
Paris Olympic
ਪੈਰਿਸ ਓਲੰਪਿਕ ਦੇ ਸੈਮੀਫਾਈਨਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਪੁੱਜੀ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਟੀਮ; ਕੁਆਟਰ ਫਾਈਨਲ 'ਚ ਬ੍ਰਿਟੇਨ ਨੂੰ ਹਰਾਇਆ
Rampur
Himachal Pradesh News: अचानक हिलने थे घर, लोगों ने बताया आंखों देखा तबाही का मंजर
Himachal Pradesh News
पंडोह डैम के पांचों गेट हुए फंक्शनल, अब पावर जनरेशन पर किया जा रहा फोकस
Amit shah chandigarh
ਅਮਿਤ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਨੇ ਮਨੀਮਾਜਰਾ 'ਚ ਜਲ ਸਪਲਾਈ ਪ੍ਰੋਜੈਕਟ ਦਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਉਦਘਾਟਨ
Punjab Official Transfers
ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੇ 9 ਆਈਏਐਸ ਅਧਿਕਾਰੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਕੀਤੇ ਤਬਾਦਲੇ
punjab accident
ਸੜਕ ਹਾਦਸੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਈ ਲੋਕ ਜ਼ਖ਼ਮੀ; ਓਵਰਟੇਕ ਕਰਦੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਵਾਪਰਿਆ ਹਾਦਸਾ
Paris Olympics 2024
ਕੁਆਰਟਰ ਫਾਈਨਲ 'ਚ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਹਾਕੀ ਟੀਮ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਗ੍ਰੇਟ ਬ੍ਰਿਟੇਨ ਦੀ ਚੁਣੌਤੀ