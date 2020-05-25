Balbir Singh Sr, three-time Olympic Gold medal-winning Hockey legend, dies at 95

New Delhi: Three-time Olympic gold medal-winning hockey legend Balbir Singh Dosanjh, popularly known as Balbir Singh Senior, died on Monday (May 25) after a protracted illness. "He died at around 6:30 this morning," Abhijit Singh, Director Fortis Hospital, Mohali, told PTI.

The iconic player, 95, was admitted to Fortis Hospital, Mohali, on May 8. He was in a semi-comatose state since May 18 after developing a blood clot in his brain.

In January 2019, Balbir Sr. was discharged from PGI after spending 108 days in the hospital, where he underwent treatment for bronchial pneumonia.

Balbir Singh Senior, who is survived by his daughter Sushbir and three sons Kanwalbir, Karanbir, Gurbir, was the only Indian among 16 legends chosen by the International Olympic Committee across modern Olympic history.

A forward par excellence, Balbir Senior was one of the most decorated athletes in Indian sports history with Olympic gold medals in 1948, 1952 and 1956 Games. He also coached the Indian team to its first and only World Cup win in 1975 in Malaysia.

His world record for most goals scored by an individual in the men's hockey final of the Olympics still remains unbeaten.

Balbir Singh Sr was awarded the Padma Shri in 1957 and was also conferred with the Major Dhyan Chand Life Time Achievement Award by Hockey India in 2015.