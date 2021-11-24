Breaking: France shock India in junior men's hockey World Cup, beat them 5-4

France beat India 5-4 in their opening contest of the men's junior hockey World Cup 2021 in Bhubaneshwar.

French captain Timothée Clement hit a hat-trick of goals to completely push India on back foot. Corentin Sellier hit a goal as well.

The game was poised at 2-2 in the quarter 1 thanks to an equaliser by Sudeep. But Clement kept on delivering the goods for France.

India managed to score two goals in the dying minutes of the fourth quarter but it was too late to register a comeback by then.

It was a complete professional performance by French colts tonight and India are off to the worst-possible start in the World Cup at home.

