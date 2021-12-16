India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs PAK Live in India

India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament on December 17. The hockey rivalry between these two countries is an old one.

In the last two decades, Pakistan's hockey has gone from bad to worse, thanks to in-house issues in country's hockey. However, they can still spring a surprise against India, who are better ranked than them today. They are three-time Asian Champions Trophy winners. India have won the tournament three times as well.

Both the countries played out stalemates in their opening contest. However, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallists thrashed Bangladesh 9-0.

India and Pakistan have met 175 times in hockey. They first competed at the 1956 Olympics at Melbourne. India had won that game however Pakistan lead head-to-head record 82-62.

When and what time will the Asian Champions Trophy India vs Pakistan hockey match start?

The Asian Champions Trophy India vs Pakistan hockey match begins on December 17 at 3.00 PM IST.

Where will Asian Champions Trophy India vs Pakistan hockey match take place?

The Asian Champions Trophy India vs Pakistan hockey match will be held at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Which channel will telecast Asian Champions Trophy India vs Pakistan hockey match in India?

The Asian Champions Trophy India vs Pakistan hockey match will be available on on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports Select 2 (both SD and HD) channels.

Excitement and Passion will reach their peak in just a day's time! _ Watch live action on 17th December, 3PM onwards only on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports Select 2/Select 2 HD, Disney+ Hotstar and DD Sports. _#IndiaKaGame #HeroACT2021 pic.twitter.com/njWEtz2uk0 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 16, 2021

How to watch the live streaming of the Asian Champions Trophy India vs Pakistan hockey match in India?

The Asian Champions Trophy India vs Pakistan hockey match will stream live on the Disney+Hotsar app and website.