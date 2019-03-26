Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup: India beat Malaysia 4-2 to go joint-top of table

The Indian men's hockey team on Tuesday produced a dominant performance as they outclassed hosts Malaysia 4-2 in their third round-robin clash of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh, Malaysia to go joint-top of the standings on Tuesday.

After a goalless first quarter, it was India who took the lead first when forward Sumit Kumar netted a goal in the 17th minute of the match.

Though Malaysia won two consecutive short corners, the hosts failed to convert any of those opportunities into goals.

However, dragflicker Razie Rahim soon equalized the scoreline for Malaysia by pulling back a goal in the 21st minute of the match before Sumit once again put the Men in Blue ahead with a field goal just six minutes later.

In the third quarter, India won three consecutive penalty corners and Varun Kumar managed to convert one of them into a goal his side in the 36th minute.

Though Malaysia managed to reduce the deficit to just one goal through Tengku Tajuddin's field goal in the 57th minute of the match, Mandeep Singh responded in the very next minute to help India clinch the match with a 4-2 margin.

India are now standing jointly. along with South Africa, at the top of the table with seven points, while Malaysia have slipped to the third spot following the defeat to stand with six points.

The Men in Blue will next lock horns with Canada on Wednesday.