हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vandana Katariya

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Vandana Katariya to receive Rs 25 lakh cash reward from Uttarakhand govt

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announced a cash reward to Indian women's hockey team player for her brilliant performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Vandana Katariya to receive Rs 25 lakh cash reward from Uttarakhand govt
Photo: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh to Indian women`s hockey team player Vandana Katariya for her brilliant performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

"The Chief Minister said that the state is proud of Uttarakhand`s daughter and Indian women`s hockey team player Vandana Katariya stellar performance at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in recognition of this, she would be given a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh," informed the Chief Minister Office. 

"The Chief Minister also said that soon a new and attractive sports policy would be implemented in the state. The new policy would make a provision of proper financial incentives especially for developing international level talent among our youth," the official statement read. 

ALSO READ | Police arrest one for passing casteist slur against Olympic star Vandana Katariya

Earlier on Friday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced a reward of Rs 50 lakh for each player of the Indian women`s hockey team from the state and the same amount to those who ranked fourth in the Olympics events from the state.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced that Indian women`s hockey team players hailing from the state will receive Rs 50 lakh each and the government will build pucca houses at the place of their ancestral homes.

The Indian women`s team played their hearts out in the Bronze medal match against Great Britain on Friday but they couldn`t achieve a podium finish after coming tantalizingly close. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Vandana KatariyaPushkar Singh DhamiTokyo OlympicsTokyo Olympics 2020
Next
Story

Sreejesh's father sold a family cow to afford a Hockey kit, goalkeeper returns with Olympic medal

Must Watch

PT6M47S

Delhi's Red fort security tightened ahead of Independence Day