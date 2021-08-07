Tokyo Olympics 2020: Vandana Katariya to receive Rs 25 lakh cash reward from Uttarakhand govt

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh to Indian women`s hockey team player Vandana Katariya for her brilliant performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

"The Chief Minister said that the state is proud of Uttarakhand`s daughter and Indian women`s hockey team player Vandana Katariya stellar performance at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in recognition of this, she would be given a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh," informed the Chief Minister Office.

"The Chief Minister also said that soon a new and attractive sports policy would be implemented in the state. The new policy would make a provision of proper financial incentives especially for developing international level talent among our youth," the official statement read.

ALSO READ | Police arrest one for passing casteist slur against Olympic star Vandana Katariya

Earlier on Friday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced a reward of Rs 50 lakh for each player of the Indian women`s hockey team from the state and the same amount to those who ranked fourth in the Olympics events from the state.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced that Indian women`s hockey team players hailing from the state will receive Rs 50 lakh each and the government will build pucca houses at the place of their ancestral homes.

The Indian women`s team played their hearts out in the Bronze medal match against Great Britain on Friday but they couldn`t achieve a podium finish after coming tantalizingly close.