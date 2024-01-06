81st Golden Globe Awards: Where, When And Why To Watch The Prestigious Ceremony

New Delhi: The night we’ve all been waiting for is finally here! It’s time for the 81st Golden Globe Awards and we’re ecstatic to bring the glamorous night to you. The star-studded affair, held annually to honor excellence in film and television, showcases a mesmerizing blend of talent, fashion, and heartfelt speeches. From jaw-dropping red carpet ensembles to unexpected wins that left audiences cheering, the Golden Globe Awards has a history of outdoing itself year on year. Lionsgate Play is set to stream the 81st Golden Globe Awards LIVE on the 8th of January 2024, from 5:30 AM, and here are four reasons you shouldn’t miss them.

Jo Koy is running the show!

In his first ever appearance as a host, the renowned Jo Koy is here to warm your hearts and tickle your funny bone. As he prepares to take the live audience and viewers through the ceremony as the host, prepare for one of the funniest award nights you have seen. With multiple stand-up specials to his name, Koy’s style of comedy makes him perfect for this role.

The nominations have never been this stacked!

When we say the nominations are stacked we mean STACKED! 2023 was dominated by ‘Barbenheimer’ and it shows as ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ lead the line. Adding to them are ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ ‘Succession,’ ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Past Lives’ as titles that made headlines all across the globe.

A Fashion extravaganza to remember

As we witness television’s finest get together for these prestigious awards, get set for a night of fabulous fashion! While awards do bring out some of the best looks, the Golden Globes takes it to another level, with celebrities all set to show off their fashion game, making the awards a mini fashion extravaganza. So if you want to keep up with the latest stylish trends, the Golden Globes is the place to stop by!

How right are your predictions?

Who doesn’t like being right? 2023 raised the bar for movies and shows and it couldn’t be more evident with the nominations. Given the diverse array of title genres, everyone has a favored contender they are cheering for. Yet, there can only be a single victor. Make sure to tune in to the live broadcast of the Golden Globes to find out whether your predictions triumphed or not.

Lionsgate Play is bringing the magic of the Golden Globes to all South-East Asian audiences as the official broadcaster of television's most prestigious night. The awards will stream live exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India on 8th January at 5:30 AM IST.

