'A Killer Paradox' To 'Wedding Impossible': 5 Must-Watch K Dramas To Add In Your Binge List This February

New Delhi: From soul swaps to a serial killer on the run, a woman who is stuck in a novel to an impossible heir, here are 5 K-dramas that are worth your while this February.

A Killer Paradox

A dark comedy thriller based on a webtoon, “A Killer Paradox” is the story of Lee Tang (Choi Woo Shik), an average man who accidentally murders a serial killer. This in turn leads police detective Jang Nam Gam (Son Suk Gu) to chase after him. The two are stuck in an endless cat-and-mouse chase.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Branding in Seongsu

A romance set place in the neighbourhood of Seongsu follows the story of the prickly marketing team leader Kang Na Eon (Kim Ji Eun) and intern So Eun Ho (Lomon) as their souls get swapped following an unintentional kiss.

Where To Watch: Viki

Wedding Impossible

An unknown actress Na Ah Jung (Jeon Jong Seo), decides on a fake marriage with her friend Lee Do Han (Kim Do Wan) to become the main character for the first time in her life. However, her future brother-in-law Lee Ji Han (Moon Sang Min) is opposed to his older brother’s marriage and will leave no stone unturned in making it an impossible affair.

Where To Watch: Viki

The Impossible Heir

A cold-blooded yet suave Han Tae Oh (Lee Jae Wook), the two-faced Kang In Ha (Lee Jun Young), and the ambitious Na Hye Won (Hong Su Zu) are ambitious and their main aim is to make it to the top of Korea’s largest conglomerate. What starts as a battle of wits and intrigue.

Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Grand Shining Hotel

A one-episode drama about Yoo Ah Young (Jung In Sun) who gets herself stuck in a novel to save her co-worker and object of her affection Song Woo Bin (Lee Ji Hoon), who has become the target of a serial killer.