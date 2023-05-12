Action-Packed Week For 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3' In India, Marvel Movie Mints Rs 44 Crores

New Delhi: Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3’ continues to receive immense love from audiences across the country with a phenomenal week 1 box office of INR 44 crores GBOC. James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy of superhero movies, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is a commercial success worldwide. In just seven days, the film is nearing the Rs 287.36 crore mark all over.

In India, the film has earned Rs 44 crores in its first week, below is the detailed gross collection of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.'

Day 1 - 8.41

Day 2 - 9.85

Day 3 - 11.74

Day 4 - 3.88

Day 5 - 3.61

Day 6 - 3.41

Day 7 - 3.10

Week 1 - 44 cr

With a huge thumbs-up from critics and fans from across the world, Marvel Biggie continues to reign at the global box office.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel. It also introduces the character Adam Warlock, played by Will Poulter. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 hit theatres on May 5, 2023.

Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 is successfully running in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Watch the trailer here: