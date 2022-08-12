New Delhi: Action film lovers can all gear up to see the OG rise again. Sylvester Stallone is all set to hit our screens with his trademark punches and fight scenes in a one-of-a-kind old superhero action Samaritan, digitally premiering exclusively on Prime Video.

Sly Stallone plays the part of Mr. Smith, a garbage collector, who is secretly a retired superhero ‘Samaritan’, living in isolation and hiding his true identity. Things get interesting when he actually gets discovered by his 13-year-old neighbor Sam Cleary.

Playing the part of Sam Cleary is actor Javon Walton, who shared his experience of shooting his first feature film and working with the legendary Stallone himself.

"I was thirteen when I was filming Samaritan. I was filming Samaritan amidst all the COVID and chaos and it was a process to get all that worked out. It was amazing to work with Sly on my very first feature film. Me and him, we have a special bond on set too, we'd always argue about boxing, like who's going to win this or that,” said Walton who is also a boxer and a gymnast, aiming for gold at the 2024 Olympics. "It felt great to have someone to talk Boxing with! I've never had someone with whom I could talk about boxing on set, so it was nice to be able to have that."

Since Stallone’s first film ‘Rocky’, which won an Academy Award and Golden Globe Award for the best motion picture, was in fact a fictional account on the life of a boxer, Stallone and Javon had multiple boxing-related notes to exchange!

Alongside Walton and Stallone, we’ll also see Pilou Asbæk, Dascha Polanco, Natacha Karam in pivotal roles. Directed by Julius Avery, Samaritan will be releasing on 26th August in 240+ countries and territories worldwide.