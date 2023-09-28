trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2668338
Actor Michael Gambon, Dumbledore In 'Harry Potter' Franchise, Passes Away At 82

The Irish-born British actor's career spanned across nearly five decades, winning four BAFTAs, two RTS Awards and an Olivier.

Actor Michael Gambon, Dumbledore In 'Harry Potter' Franchise, Passes Away At 82 Pic Courtesy: IANS

Los Angeles: The actor Michael Gambon, who played the iconic role of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight ‘Harry Potter’ films has passed away at the age of 82. The actor died in hospital after contracting pneumonia, reports Mirror.co.uk. The ‘Harry Potter’ legend's family shared the heartbreaking news in a statement on Thursday. On behalf of his wife Lady Gambon and son Fergus Gambon, issued by publicist Clair Dobbs.

The statement, accessed by Mirror.co.uk, reads, “We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82. We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love.”
Devastated fans flocked to X (formerly Twitter), to pay tribute to the icon, with one writing: "Such sad news - an acting legend and so much loved. Sir Michael Gambon will be remembered for so many great roles."

While another commented: "Not Dumbledore. RIP Sir Michael Gambon. Millennials are in mourning." A third wrote: "Such sad news. Rest In Peace, Michael Gambon”. The Irish-born British actor's career spanned across nearly five decades, winning four BAFTAs, two RTS Awards and an Olivier. However, he is best known by Harry Potter fans for his role as Professor Albus Dumbledore in the JK Rowling series from 2004 until 2008, taking over from original actor Richard Harris following his death.

 

