Jada Pinkett Smith

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith almost quit acting

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith almost quit acting to study psychology when she "lost" her "desire" to continue pursuing a career in Hollywood.

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith almost quit acting
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Actress Jada Pinkett Smith almost quit acting to study psychology when she "lost" her "desire" to continue pursuing a career in Hollywood.

"There were no questions in my early years. Maybe later on. I kind of lost my desire to be in this industry for a lot of different reasons, and I was actually thinking about going back to school for psychology," Smith said.

The "Girls Trip" star ultimately decided to stick to her acting career because she had already come so far, but took a short break in order to wait until she felt "motivated" enough to take on another movie, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I was like, you've been doing this a long time, girl. Just sit back. I just had to wait until I was motivated again. I had to wait until something came along and sparked me because I had just lost the desire to be in this game," she said.

This is not the first time Smith has voiced her battles with her career, as on an episode of her show "Red Table Talk" last year, she had said she had a "complete emotional collapse" after she reached "a certain amount of success".

