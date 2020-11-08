हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Space film

Actress required with 'chest girth of 112 cm', Russia set to shoot a film in space

The film is tentatively titled 'Challenge'. It will be jointly produced by Roscosmos, Channel One and Yellow, Black and White studio.

Actress required with &#039;chest girth of 112 cm&#039;, Russia set to shoot a film in space
Image Courtesy: Channel One

New Delhi: Tom Cruise has competition? Yes, we can say so! Russia is also all set to shoot a film in space and has laid out certain specifications for its lead. Russia's biggest TV channel - Channel One - has announced its first-ever space film. 

The channel, along with the production houses with which it has collaborated, is currently busy zeroing in on the actress that would be fit to play the role. The Russian website, on which the interested candidates have to apply, has laid down the specification requirements. It says, "one should be 25-45 years old, her height should be between 150-180 cm, bodyweight up to 50-75 kg and 'chest girth' of 112 cm." Moreover, she should also have a "clean criminal record". It is to be noted that only Russian citizens can apply for the role.

The film is tentatively titled 'Challenge'. It will be jointly produced by Roscosmos, Channel One and Yellow, Black and White studio. The filming will take place at the International Space Station in October 2021.

The announcement regarding Russia's space film comes just months after NASA confirmed in May that Tom Cruise will shoot a movie in space. 

