Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler's next is a Halloween themed comedy

Adam Sandler&#039;s next is a Halloween themed comedy
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Washington: Adam Sandler is all set to delight fans once again, this time with a Halloween themed holiday movie.

Sandler, who along with Tim Herily is also writing the movie, has assembled quite a huge cast for this project which is going to be premiered on Netflix.

The movie will be a Halloween themed comedy and will star Maya Rudolph, Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Colin Quinn, Steve Buscemi, Rob Schneider, Michael Chiklis, Ray Liotta, Shaquille O'Neal, China Anne McClain, Paris Berelc, Tim Meadows, June Squibb, Karan Brar and Kenan Thompson.

'Stranger Things' fame Noah Schnapp, Kym Whitley, Lavell Crawford, Betsy Sodaro, George Wallace, and Blake Clark and Saturday night live stars Mikey Day and Melissa Villasenor will also be a part of the cast.

The film is based on a story of a man, Hubei Dubois who is mocked by everyone in his beloved hometown of Salem, Massachusetts known for its incredible Halloween celebration and how he comes for its rescue when some ghostly activities interrupt the night.

The untitled holiday comedy will be directed by Steve Brill, who also directed Adam`s last comedy special, 'Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh'. 

Adam SandlerHalloweenMaya RudolphKevin James
