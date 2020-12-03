Ahead of 'Tenet' release, Hollywood director Christopher Nolan drops a video message for desi fans - Watch

New Delhi: Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ is all set for a theatrical release in India on December 4, 2020. The action-thriller which originally premiered on September 3 in the US, will be one of the biggest Hollywood movies to hit theatres in India amidst the deadly novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

In the video, shared by Warner Bros. India Instagram handle, the director has a message for the Indian audiences. He says, “I am absolutely thrilled that you are going to get the opportunity to experience Tenet on the big screen. We shot the film on large format IMAX film in some of the most spectacular places in the world including Mumbai, where we were able to shoot what I consider to be some of the most exciting scenes in the film, some of which were with the great Dimple Kapadia.”

“We had an amazing time shooting in India. It means so much to me that you are all finally going to be able to see Tenet on the big screen. So, I hope you enjoy it,” the ‘Interstellar’ director said in his special message.



‘Tenet’ boasts of some spectacular star cast including John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Kenneth Branagh, Clémence Poésy, Elizabeth Debicki and Dimple Kapadia to name a few.

Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan is known for brilliant films including ‘Dunkirk’, ‘Inception’, ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ and ‘The Prestige’ among various others.