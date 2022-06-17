NewsEntertainmentMovies
Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'Thank God' to hit screens on Diwali 2022

'Thank God' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari. Yash Shah is the co-producer.

Last Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 04:01 PM IST

MUMBAI: Superstar Ajay Devgn's upcoming comedy movie 'Thank God' will make its debut in theatres on Diwali 2022, the makers announced on Friday (June 17). Directed by veteran filmmaker Indra Kumar, the film also features actors Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh.

Production banner T-Series shared the news of the movie's release date in a post on Twitter.

"#AjayDevgn #SidharthMalhotra #RakulPreetSingh upcoming #ThankGod set to release this Diwali. Produced by #BhushanKumar #IndraKumar #AshokThakeria is a slice of life that will tickle your funny bones along with a beautiful message," read the tweet. 

Ajay Devgn

At the domestic box office, the film is set to clash with Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Ram Setu', which will also release on Diwali 2022.

Ajay DevgnThank YouThank You film releaseDiwali 2022Sidharth MalhotraRakul Preet Singh

