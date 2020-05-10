‘Ant-Man 3’ update ‘pretty soon’? Michael Douglas sends Twitter into meltdown

New Delhi: Hollywood star Michael Douglas’ recent Q&A session on Instagram has sent Twitter into a meltdown after he teased an update on ‘Ant-Man 3’. He plays the hot-headed Dr Hank Pym in the much-acclaimed Ant-Man series of the Marvel universe and an update from his is surely what the fans were waiting for. He told the eager fans to "hang tight" as an update might come "pretty soon".

"I can't talk about it. Because the Marvel guys, they'll shoot me with a blowgun. But I think you got to hang tight because there might be some information coming out pretty soon," Douglas said during the session:

‘Ant-Man’ is a superhero film based on the Marvel Comics characters of the same name. The first film released in 2015. The second franchise – ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ – hit the screens in 2018. Both the films have been directed by Peyton Reed and stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Michael Pena among others.