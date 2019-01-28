'Aquaman' becomes DC Comics' biggest movie

Los Angeles: James Wan's "Aquaman" has become the highest grossing film based on a DC Comics character.

According to forbes.com, the Jason Momoa-Amber Heard underwater adventure has now earned $316.5 million in the domestic US market, putting it right between "Iron Man 2" ($312 million in 2010) and "Iron Man" ($318 million in 2008).

The big "Aquaman" news came as the adventure film has earned over $1.085 billion worldwide, putting it past the unadjusted global totals ($1.084 billion in 2012, sans 3-D) of Chris Nolan's "The Dark Knight Rises".

"Aquaman" is not just the biggest DC Films project in worldwide box office (having passed "Batman v Superman" $873 million number), it is the biggest DC Comics movie ever. With $1.09 billion thus far, it is the 25th biggest grosser of all time, reports forbes.com.

The film tells the origin story of the half-surface dweller, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry (Momoa) that takes him on the journey of his lifetime -- one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be a king. The action-packed adventure spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas.

It also stars Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Oscar winner Nicole Kidman. The Warner Bros project "Aquaman" released in India on December 14 last year.