Aquaman

'Aquaman' becomes DC Comics' biggest movie

The Warner Bros project "Aquaman" released in India on December 14 last year.

&#039;Aquaman&#039; becomes DC Comics&#039; biggest movie

Los Angeles: James Wan's "Aquaman" has become the highest grossing film based on a DC Comics character.

According to forbes.com, the Jason Momoa-Amber Heard underwater adventure has now earned $316.5 million in the domestic US market, putting it right between "Iron Man 2" ($312 million in 2010) and "Iron Man" ($318 million in 2008).

The big "Aquaman" news came as the adventure film has earned over $1.085 billion worldwide, putting it past the unadjusted global totals ($1.084 billion in 2012, sans 3-D) of Chris Nolan's "The Dark Knight Rises". 

"Aquaman" is not just the biggest DC Films project in worldwide box office (having passed "Batman v Superman" $873 million number), it is the biggest DC Comics movie ever. With $1.09 billion thus far, it is the 25th biggest grosser of all time, reports forbes.com. 

The film tells the origin story of the half-surface dweller, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry (Momoa) that takes him on the journey of his lifetime -- one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be a king. The action-packed adventure spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas.

It also stars Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Oscar winner Nicole Kidman. The Warner Bros project "Aquaman" released in India on December 14 last year.

 

Aquaman, DC Comics, James Wan, Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Aquaman movie, Hollywood
