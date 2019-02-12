हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aquaman

'Aquaman' sequel officially in the works

It is currently unclear whether Wan would come back to direct.

Photo courtesy: Film Poster

Los Angeles: Warner Bros studios has tapped "Aquaman" co-writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick to begin penning a new installment for the franchise.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, director James Wan wants to return as producer along with Peter Safran.

It is currently unclear whether Wan would come back to direct.

The news came almost two months after the film, headlined by Jason Momoa, released. 

The movie turned out to earn USD 1.12 billion globally. It is Warner Bros.' first DC movie to pass the USD 1 billion mark since 2012's "The Dark Knight Rises".

Johnson-McGoldrick co-wrote "Aquaman" with Will Beall ("Gangster Squad"), with Geoff Johns receiving a story by credit along with Beall and Wan.

The studio is also developing horror spin-off from the "Aquaman" series, titled "The Trench". 

