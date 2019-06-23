close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aquaman

'Aquaman' spin-off 'The Trench' will be more of monster horror movie: James Wan

Filmmaker James Wan has revealed that "The Trench", spin-off to his 2018 blockbuster "Aquaman", will be more of a monster horror film than a superhero movie. 

&#039;Aquaman&#039; spin-off &#039;The Trench&#039; will be more of monster horror movie: James Wan

Los Angeles: Filmmaker James Wan has revealed that "The Trench", spin-off to his 2018 blockbuster "Aquaman", will be more of a monster horror film than a superhero movie. 

Introduced in the Jason Momoa-fronted "Aquaman", The Trench are aquatic abominations who tormented Aquaman and Mera (Amber Heard) during one of the most intense sequences in the film. 

In an interview with Comicbook.Com, Wan said,"We, you know, we're still deep in sort of crafting the script, crafting the story right now so I don't want to get into that too much." 

"But definitely it's one that I really want to lean into the horror of it, so it's going to play more as a monster horror movie than it will as a superhero film, but it's still definitely part of the Aquaman world," he added.

Producer Peter Safran had confirmed in March that Arthur and Mera will not appear in "The Trench". He had also revealed that the movie will take place after the first "Aquaman".

The makers are planning to release the film before "Aquman 2" which is is scheduled to hit the theatres in 2022.

Tags:
AquamanThe TrenchJames Wan
Next
Story

Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh' is unstoppable at box office—Check out collections

Must Watch

PT13M59S

A year later, Will there be enough water in ground of Delhi?